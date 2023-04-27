Interpol notice against Chennai murder case suspect

CHENNAI: Almost eight years after a murder, Chennai city police have issued a red corner notice via Interpol for the absconded accused K Dinesh Kumar, a software engineer then working in a BPO, for murdering his girlfriend Aruna who was an internee in Food Corporation of India (FCI) in the city.

Dinesh, the accused wanted in the case of killing of his girlfriend Aruna in Secretariat Colony in the year 2015, was later declared a proclaimed offender by a court in Egmore.

On March 9 2015, Dinesh K, had allegedly murdered his girlfriend Aruna Srinivasan, an ICWA student and an intern at the Food Corporation of India, after a fight after he had forced her to come to his apartment on Baraka Road, when his family members were away in hospital. During a quarrel he is believed to have hit her with a flower vase leading to her death.

He allegedly dumped Aruna's body in the backseat of his car, but could not take it out as others noticed it. He then escaped from the scene. Sometime later he threw her bag containing her jewellery and cash in front of her house in Choolai. Her scooter was found abandoned a couple of streets away.

He took her mobile phone with him. Since then, he remained untraced.

Currently, a special homicide unit started reinvestigating the case.

The special team got a tip that the absconded Dinesh Kumar is safely staying abroad. The officer said that they have planned to reach the Indian embassy officials abroad and try to locate the suspect to interrogate him by the local law enforcement authorities.