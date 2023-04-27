HC vacates the stay on the case against Swamy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court cancelled stay imposed on the trial of the case against veteran BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in the Singapore High Court.

On April 26th, 2012, Subramanian Swamy had commented on the alleged irregularities in the spectrum allocation and the Aircel-Maxis deal in a press conference which was held in New Delhi.

Taking exception to the allegations, Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited issued a legal notice to Swamy.

Later, its Singapore subsidiary of the same name initiated the impugned defamation proceeding in the Singapore High Court.

Swamy filed a contempt of court petition in the Supreme Court saying he could not be dragged to courts for having filed 2G related cases in the apex court.

The petition was dismissed on September 10, 2013.

The High Court of Singapore issued notices to Swamy saying hearing has been fixed for October 23,24 and 29 of 2013.

On October 10, 2013, however, the Madras High Court stayed the proceedings.

Assailing this, the Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited moved the Madras High Court seeking to vacate the interim order.

When this appeal came up for hearing before the division bench comprising Justices SS Sundar and PB Balaji, the counsel representing the Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited, contended that the case filed in the Madras High Court against the notice of Singapore High Court is not suitable for trial and as the main company is located in Singapore, there is no mistake in filing the suit in the Singapore High Court.

Responding to this, Subramanian Swamy submitted that although the main company is located in Singapore, there is a subsidiary company in Chennai and since the administrators of the company are located in Chennai, the case can be filed only in India.

Hearing the arguments, the court quashed the interim injunction given by the single judge.