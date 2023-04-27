Call for volunteers at Cuckoo School

CHENNAI: Jegannathan ayya used to check the hands of volunteers before lunch. Only if their hands are dirtied with soil, will they be allowed to have lunch. Most of the time, we opted for raw food as it saved time in cooking. Each of these stones in these walls has been manually carried by human hands from the base of the mountain 2 km apart. It is in that structure many great leaders like Martin Luther King, and Jawaharlal Nehru came and stayed. The basis of all evolution and answer to questions deep within lies in our sweat touching the ground. If we have to recreate a society that does not sell salt, then we have to take the salt from our bodies through physical work. I am happy to see these many youngsters coming forward to work for a cause much greater than them. This land too will become a land of hope and solutions,” said 98-year-old Krishnammal Jegannathan in conversation with volunteers, during her visit to Cuckoo.

Cuckoo Movement for Children has been a completely volunteer-based movement till now. People from different parts of the country volunteered for varied activities in the school. Currently, the team is looking for volunteers to construct the next set of spaces required in Cuckoo School. “If you are someone willing to learn and can work physically on the ground for a greater cause with a group of random people, then you can be a volunteer. This is not meant for someone who wishes to take a break from their busy schedule and come on a vacation. As there are a large number of registrations, we would be reviewing and shortlisting the applications,” says a member of the Cuckoo Movement for Children. Registrations for volunteers are open now for May in two different batches.

For more details, contact: 82702 22007.