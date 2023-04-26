City

Stalin to invite Murmu to inaugurate new govt hospital in Chennai

An official release here said Stalin would leave for Delhi on Thursday night and call on President Murmu on Friday
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin would invite President Draupadi Murmu on April 28 to inaugurate the new 1,000-bed multi-speciality government hospital here, the government said.

An official release here said Stalin would leave for Delhi on Thursday night and call on President Murmu on Friday.

The 1,000-bed hospital was set up at an outlay of Rs 230 crore on the premises of King Institute of Preventive Medicine at Guindy here. The six-floor 51,429 square metre facility has several specialities and super-specialities and high-tech amenities.

On June 3, 2021, the birth anniversary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi, Stalin had announced setting up of the hospital. The date of inauguration of the hospital is expected to be known later.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, in the meanwhile, left for Delhi in a morning flight.

