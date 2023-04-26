CMRL signs last track contract with L&T between Madhavaram- Sholinganallur

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Limited for track work in Corridor 3 between Madhavaram and Sholinganallur.
This is the last track tender awarded for Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II.
The scope of the project involves supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ballastless track of standard gauge including all associated works in underground and elevated sections from Madhavaram Milk Colony to Sholinganallur of Corridor 3.
The contract was signed by T Archunan, director (projects), CMRL and Sunil Khattar, vice president, head-metro business unit, L&T for the sum of Rs 299 crores (excluding provisional sum and GST).
Meanwhile, for adopting various environmentally friendly initiatives, the CMRL was recently awarded the International Green World award from the Green Organisation, London, during an event held in Miami, the United States.
CMRL won this award in the 'carbon reduction category' for its efforts in improving air quality, environmental resource conservation, more utilisation of solar energy, and developing ecologically vibrant plantations to improve the ecosystem.
Additionally, the CMRL was also noted to take efforts in reducing energy consumption, carbon emissions, and overall operational costs; in turn, these initiatives contributed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions overall.
