SRMIST gets Centre for Electronics Cooling at Kattankulathur campus
CHENNAI: In a first of its initiative in India, especially in a higher education institution — a Centre of Excellence for Electronics Cooling and Computational Fluid Dynamics Lab was dedicated at the Department of Mechanical Engineering at SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Kattankulathur.
Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor (Academics), inaugurated the brand-new facility established and maintained by the Department of Mechanical Engineering and supported by Intel Corporation, USA.
Multiple benefits: Skill training for students, research and development, professional and open electives, a two-year full-time specialisation in electronics cooling, and high-salary placements are the objectives of the new lab.
Speaking about the new facility, Dr Sathyanarayanan said: “SRM IST has always been technology-driven, and we have been at the forefront of upgrading our infrastructure for students, and the new Lab is yet another example. We have been the pioneer in providing our students the latest, sophisticated, and state-of-the-art equipment.”
The Lab is equipped with 30 high-end computer systems, and training in electronics cooling would be initially offered to all students. While 50 % of the training would be provided by SRM faculty, the rest of the training will be offered by the industry’s finest professionals and domain experts who have specialised in electronics cooling.
Niche area, high salary: Since electronics cooling was an emerging, cutting-edge, and niche area, students who complete this course as an elective and have proficiency in it can aspire for super dream offers with pay packages ranging from Rs. 1 to 1.5 crore per year.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android