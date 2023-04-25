Chennai to witness largest keyboard ensemble

CHENNAI: On May 1, Mellifluous Melodies on Keyboard’s founder, Kalaimamani MS Martin, will host the world’s largest keyboard ensemble to support the cause of stopping child labour. The music school, which focuses on teaching Carnatic music through the keyboard, is organising the event in collaboration with Madhuradhwani Sabha. One of the members of the organising committee, Santhanakrishnan R says, “The performance, potentially the world’s largest keyboard ensemble, will take place in the grand Centenary Auditorium of St. Bede’s School and feature over 504 keyboard music students (aged between 5 and 20) from across Tamil Nadu. Music teachers from across the State are pitching in to support the event, with practice sessions currently underway. The Asia Book of Records will recognise the event.”