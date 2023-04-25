4 new courses at AM Jain College
CHENNAI: Staying in line with constantly evolving, new trends and approaches in education, Chennai based Agurchand Manmull Jain College has announced four (1 UG and 3 PG) new courses for the new academic year 2023-24. The new courses added to this year include, BSc Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence and MSc Applied Psychology with specialisation in Counselling, MA Public Administration and MCom Accounting and Finance.
Along with the new graduation courses, the college will also be offering certificate courses which will help students to upskill themselves. Courses like Import and Export Management, E-Banking, Crypto currency, Open Source, Disaster management, Drug less therapy for students and teachers, Income Tax Return filing for individuals, An introduction to Gender, Sex and Sexuality, Stress Management, Traditional Art: Tanjore painting, Event Management, Internet of Things (IoT) For home automation and many more are offered by the college.
“Through these new courses, students will acquire knowledge that are more relevant to the current scenarios,” said Ms Ramya, Dean, Agurchand Manmull Jain College.
