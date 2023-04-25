4 new courses at AM Jain College

Along with the new graduation courses, the college will also be offering certificate courses which will help students to upskill themselves. Courses like Import and Export Management, E-Banking, Crypto currency, Open Source, Disaster management, Drug less therapy for students and teachers, Income Tax Return filing for individuals, An introduction to Gender, Sex and Sexuality, Stress Management, Traditional Art: Tanjore painting, Event Management, Internet of Things (IoT) For home automation and many more are offered by the college.