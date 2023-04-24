Mahabalipuram to get new bus terminus
CHENGALPATTU: After years of haggling for a bus terminus, it appears the requests of the residents of Mahabalipuram will finally be answered soon with the State government allotting Rs 50 crores to build a new bus terminus in the town.
Mahabalipuram, which has several tourist attractions and also hosted the G-20 summit guests recently, has always lacked a spacious bus terminus.
The current terminus is located at a narrow lane behind the Sri Sthalasayana Perumal temple where there is not enough space for buses to park and travellers to wait to board their buses.
Owing to this, the residents of the town have been repeatedly requesting the government to build a new bus terminus to facilitate easier parking and travelling facilities.
Speaking about the recent announcement, former Panchayat President Kothandapani said, “Mahabalipuram has thousands of people coming in to visit the monuments from across the world. It would do wonders to the tourism of the town if a new bus terminus comes up.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android