Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Weeks after details of an alleged custodial torture by an IPS officer surfaced, the accused person was suspended with Tirunelveli District Crime Branch police filing a case. The third-degree torture by the then Assistant Superintendent of Police included plucking the teeth (three or more each) of a trio picked up for questioning in a case between two gangs. Since the case is very strong and evidence of torture too glaring to be concealed, we’ve seen action in the case. What about other minor cases that go unheeded? Is there no way out to put an end to custodial tortures?

— Rajasekharan, Kelambakkam

Despite rights enshrined under Article 22(1) of the Constitution and the 11 commandments laid down by the Supreme Court regarding the rights of the pre-trial accused in DK Basu’s case (2011) the police have not learnt their basics. The judges who ought to have zealously safeguarded these rights are not keeping enough vigil. The Sathankulam magistrate mechanically ordered remand without seeing if there is any injury on the person of the accused two who died in custody. Despite the complaint, no action was initiated, though the guilty police are standing a murder trial. The ASP who became a dentist will certainly face action. But the innumerous lesser evils go unpunished. Public vigil is the eternal price for freedom.