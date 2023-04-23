4 arrested for murdering youth who visited Marina on friend’s b’day

CHENNAI: City Police arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old man who was celebrating a friend’s birthday at Marina Beach on Thursday night.

The victim, B Vignesh (20) of Avadi had come to Marina beach with his friends, D Aravindan (22) and P Sanjay (18) of Thiruvallur to celebrate Sanjay's birthday.

Police investigations revealed that the three of them had taken a train from Avadi to Chennai Central railway station and reached Marina beach from there. The trio were sitting near the shops opposite the PWD headquarters and were talking when a gang picked up an argument with them for making noise.

Vignesh told them that they have come to celebrate his friend’s birthday, but about eight persons ganged up and beat up the three of them and fled the scene. The three were moved to a hospital, where Vignesh succumbed to injuries.

Investigations revealed that the attackers were vendors who run shops on the beach.

Anna Square Police registered a case of murder and arrested four persons- P Baskaran (42), K Goutham (22), K Arumugam (23) and R Karthik (40) - all from Triplicane. Search is on for four others, police said. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.