Storytelling platform helps kids in connecting with their roots

CHENNAI: Divya Iyer, a skilled orator from Coimbatore, has a remarkable track record of winning several awards for public speaking.

She continued her passion even after moving to Europe, where she started podcasting for mothers and women. Due to her soothing voice, some people requested that she create a podcast for children in Tamil and English. Later, she launched Monki Tox, a storytelling platform, to preserve Indian culture and enable Indian children to connect with their roots.

“Documenting and broadcasting the Indian culture and promoting the use of Indian languages in their classical form is the focus of Monki Tox. With over 30 years of public speaking experience, I am passionate about spreading positivity to my audience.

Monki Tox is my attempt to introduce Indian culture to children so that its rich values are passed on to future generations. At the end of each storytelling session in the podcast, we convey a moral message,” says Divya.

The Monki Tox app features Hindu mythological stories and folklore. The mythological stories are vetted by experts. “Additionally, we talk to seniors and collect stories from them that have been passed down from generation to generation,” she adds.

Divya is doing her Masters in Engineering Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.

“My college has immensely supported and coached me on building this project. At a creative art contest for art-based start-ups, Monki Tox won $15,000 in funding. The storytellers in our team are stay-at-home mothers who are trying to build a career and find their voice,” adds Divya.