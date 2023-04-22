In separate incidents, 2 murdered in Kanchi, Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Two people were murdered in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu in separate incidents on Saturday.

Parthiban (45) an electrician from Chengalpattu used to stay on the roadside at night usually. Parthiban's native is Tiruchy, but he used to work in Chengalpattu and visit Tiruchy often.

Police said that he was also addicted to liquor. On Friday night, after consuming liquor, Parthiban went to sleep on the roadside in Chengalpattu Town.

On Saturday early morning, locals found him lying dead with head injuries and a stone was near him with blood marks.

On information, the Chengalpattu Town police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH and a search is on to nab the murderers with the help of CCTV in the locality.

In another incident in Kancheepuram, a van driver was hacked to death by two youths on Saturday. Ayub Khan (50) of Bhavapettai in Kancheepuram was a van driver.

On Friday midnight, Ayub Khan returned towards Kancheepuram after completing his trip.

Police said in Rangasammy Kulam he parked the vehicle and consumed liquor and during that time two youths approached Ayub Khan to provide them with some drinks for free. Ayub Khan told them that he didn't have liquor and consumed everything. Soon the duo asked him for money and started to argue with him.

Police said in a heated argument that they took a stone and attacked Ayub Khan in his head and he died on the spot.

Early in the morning, the Vishnu Kanchi police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem. The police, after an inquiry, arrested Pradeep Kumar (20) and Vinoth Kumar (23) and further inquiry is on.