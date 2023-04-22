I-T case: HC exempts Gautham Menon from appearing for trial

CHENNAI: The Madras High court has exempted the film director Gautham Vasudev Menon from appearing in the court in connection with an income tax case.

Gautham Menon moved the Madras high court seeking stay in the income tax case against him and exemption from appearing for the trial. The case was heard by Justice G Chandrasekharan.

Gautham Menon is the director of 'Photon Kathaas' a film production company since 2011 and he left the company six months later.

In the meantime, the Income Tax department filed a case against the Photon kathaas in Egmore court, claiming that the company failed to file the income tax returns for 2013-14.

The Egmore court included Gautham Menon as an accused in the case and had also issued summons to appear for the trial.

Subsequently, Menon sought the intervention of Madras high court to quash the case against him and exempt him from appearing for the trial. Based on the submission, Justice G Chandrashekaran ordered the exemption of film director. Further, the court orderred the Income Tax department to respond to the petition and adjourned the hearing.