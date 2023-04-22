City

HC moved against EVKS Elangovan's victory in Erode East by-poll

Elangovan won the Erode East by-poll with a huge majority of 66,000 votes.
Madras High Court; EVKS Elangovan
Madras High Court; EVKS ElangovanPTI
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court was on Saturday moved against the victory of Senior Congress leader and MLA EVKS Elangovan in the Erode East Constituency by-poll held on February 27, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

National People's Party candidate B Vijayakumari has filed a petition to declare the Erode East by-poll invalid. In the filed petition, it is stated that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not taken any action despite reports surfacing on money laundering and illegal lobbying.

Elangovan won the Erode East by-poll with a huge majority of 66,000 votes.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Election Commission
Madras High Court
money laundering
High Court
ECI
HC
EVKS Elangovan
National People's Party
Senior Congress leader
Erode East Constituency
Erode East by-poll
Erode East constituency by-poll
Elangovan
B Vijayakumari
Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan
MLA EVKS Elangovan
EVKS

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in