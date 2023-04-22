HC moved against EVKS Elangovan's victory in Erode East by-poll

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court was on Saturday moved against the victory of Senior Congress leader and MLA EVKS Elangovan in the Erode East Constituency by-poll held on February 27, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

National People's Party candidate B Vijayakumari has filed a petition to declare the Erode East by-poll invalid. In the filed petition, it is stated that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not taken any action despite reports surfacing on money laundering and illegal lobbying.

Elangovan won the Erode East by-poll with a huge majority of 66,000 votes.