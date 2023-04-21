Paranthamen MLA appointed as member of Anna University syndicate

CHENNAI: The Egmore MLA I Paranthamen was appointed as a syndicate member of Anna University, the position previously held by by Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The assembly secretary in a communique to the Vice Chancellor of the Anna University on Friday said that the Egmore constituency elected MLA been selected as a syndicate member of Anna University, said in the letter.

The tenure of his membership will expire on September 12, 2024, noted the letter.

The syndicate is the executive council of the university which vested highest power to make recommendations and the decisions concerning the University.

The syndicate must constitute an elected member of the legislative assembly of the State.

It may be noted that on on Thursday, the Anna University's syndicate approved a decision to compulsory retirement of eight faculty members for their involvement in examination malpractice.