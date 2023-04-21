Chennai man wanted by Gujarat cops in fake currency case arrested

CHENNAI: A man from Chennai, who was wanted by the Gujarat police in connection with circulating counterfeit currency notes there, was arrested by a joint team of Chennai and Gujarat police on Friday.

Officials said the Gujarat police booked a case against S Surya of Kodungaiyur in Amroli police station for allegedly circulating counterfeit notes.

Based on a tip-off, a police team from Gujarat reached Chennai and zeroed down on Surya's location in coordination with the officials here. Police said Surya had set up printing machines and other accessories necessary for his operation at his sister's residence in Govindasamy Nagar in Manali.

During a surprise inspection, police recovered counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 7.5 lakh and seized the two printers from there. Police said the accused would be taken to Gujarat after they obtain a transit warrant.