Celebrating four women chefs, their cooking styles

CHENNAI: Rupali Dean, a food enthusiast and traveller, along with her daughter Akanksha Dean, has launched a platform called Dean With Us to connect travel, culture, and food across the globe.

In collaboration with The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, they launched a unique and innovative concept called Shefs at The Leela last year to celebrate women chefs.

Rupali Dean tells us that Shefs at The Leela is a platform to promote equity in the kitchens, providing an opportunity for talented women chefs to showcase their talent through curated dinners, panel discussions, and special masterclasses to inspire young and budding women chefs.

After two successful editions of Shefs at The Leela in Bengaluru and Gurugram, the duo is hosting the third edition in collaboration with The Leela Palace Chennai on April 21.

According to Rupali, the event aims to spread the message that a chef is a chef regardless of gender and highlight the fact that women are key players in keeping gastronomic traditions alive.

“The event also celebrates Indian women chefs from across the world by encouraging and promoting talent,” says Rupali.