Fire dept holds drill at Chennai international airport
CHENNAI: A fire drill at the Chennai International Airport on Wednesday spread panic and confusion among the people who passed by on GST Road.
A fire alarm was raised at the Chennai airport on Wednesday afternoon. It was ‘found’ that a dire had broken out at a spot near the runway. Soon, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. A medical team and security force personnel also rushed to the spot.
Later it was found that it was a drill conducted by the Fire Department ahead of the fire safety week. Such exercises ensure that the team was prepared to face emergencies, officials said. However, it spread panic among the people who passed by the GST Road. Many of them stopped their vehicles on the road and to watch what was happening.
