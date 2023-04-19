Corpn relays over 3,000 roads at Rs 367 crore in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is relaying over 3,000 interior and bus route roads at an estimated cost of Rs 367.85 crore. The civic body maintains 34,640 interior and 471 bus route roads in the city, to upgrade the facilities road projects are been carried out under three different schemes.

To develop the infrastructure of the roads, repair projects is being undertaken through under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project, Tamil Nadu Urban Roads Infrastructure Program (TURIF), and Corporation capital fund and external resources schemes. At present, under the Singara Chennai 2.0 and TURIF phase one, the road construction of 3,108 interior roads and 87 bus route roads has been done at a cost of Rs 291.29 crore and Rs 76.56 crore respectively in the city for the year financial year 2022-23, as per the official release.

Of which, the Chennai Corporation has completed at least 15 roads at a total cost of Rs 6.13 crore. The road repair works of 28 BRR have commenced, and the local body would spend Rs 8.39 crore for the project. Construction of 7 roads at an estimated cost of Rs 5.13 crore is in progress. And, 5 roads will be constructed soon for a total cost of Rs.3.47 crore.

In addition, the Corporation has issued work orders for the contractors to relay 414 internal roads, and 30 bus route roads. An estimated cost of Rs 73 crore will be spent, and the work is expected to begin soon.

Commissioner of GCC, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, along with a team consisting of senior officers and engineers are inspecting the road construction works and ensuring that quality roads are constructed.