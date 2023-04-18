Actor Vimal fined Rs 300 in cheque bounce case

CHENNAI: A Chennai court has imposed a fine of Rs 300 on actor Vimal for attempting to drag a cheque bounce case. Actor Vimal who was also a producer of the film 'Mannar Vagaiyara' took a loan of Rs 4.50 crore from a financier Gopi. The actor gave a cheque to Gopi after the release of the film.

But, when it bounced back, Gopi moved the City Court of Small Causes.

Earlier, Vimal did not come forward during the cross-examination of the witnesses and later during the trial, he filed a petition seeking that the first witness should be cross-examined.

When this came up for hearing before the XI Judge VC Thaarini, the court accepted Vimal's petition and also imposed a fine of Rs 300 on actor Vimal who acted with the intention of dragging the case and adjourned the hearing to April 25.