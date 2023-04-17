Another foreign prisoner held for attacking jail staff in Puzhal

The police had earlier arrested Sandra Nanteza of Uganda.

Police sources said that prison staff were conducting their regular checks when they found the two women prisoners - Sandra Nanteza of Uganda and Shamsiya of Maldives, using a mobile phone.

Both the women are lodged in jail after they were arrested for smuggling narcotics by different agencies police said.

When the prison officials tried to grab the phone, the duo allegedly broke it and attacked the staff. Prison officials seized a cell phone, battery, charger and headphones from them.

Based on a complaint, Puzhal Police have registered a case and are investigating how the mobile phone was smuggled into the prison.

In another incident, prison staff also found a convict prisoner Jothilakshmi concealing a mobile phone in her saree. The devices were seized.