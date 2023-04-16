Should smartphones be allowed during mealtime?

According to Chef Koushik S, the culinary operations officer of Eatitude, people in a democratic country are free to use their mobile phones in public places. “As much as we’d like to ban the use of phones altogether, we have to accept that it’s not practical to pry people away from their screens. It is up to individual restaurants to decide whether they want to create a no-phone zone during mealtime. Some establishments may prefer a more old-school approach and want their customers to fully appreciate the food and dining experience without distractions, while others may think it’s hip to let their diners snap and share pictures of their dishes with all their Instagram followers. However, restaurants should strike a balance between keeping customers engaged while also being respectful to other diners,” he says. Koushik believes that customers may forget about their screens if the food is delicious.