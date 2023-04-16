Auto-taxi drivers union call for protest to ban bike-taxi service

CHENNAI: Auto-Taxi Drivers Union affiliated to CITU announced a one day protest to ban two wheeler taxi service and called all the auto drivers to join the protest on Monday 10 am at Chennai near Tarapore tower.

The Auto Taxi drivers union said the state government should ban all the two wheeler taxis as it affects auto drivers' livelihood and pose risk to the passenger's safety.

Further, they demand the state government should ban the 'OLA', 'UBER' services and demand the state to run an auto app like Kerala government's Savaari app.

The New Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, must be revoked in the state as it levy heavy fine amount from the drivers, added their demand.

"Tomorrow there will be demonstration to press our demands. More than 300 vehicle drivers will participate in the protest and we are planning a 'road roko'.

The state government must consider our long pending demands, such as the hike of meter fare, said S Balasubramaniam, All Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Unions Federation, co-ordinator.

The protest will be organized in all the district headquarters of Tamil Nadu to press our demands, he added.