This social enterprise helps women tailors from Basin Bridge
CHENNAI: Madras Fuse is a social initiative by NGO Oasis India, which supports women who have been rescued from trafficking in Mumbai and women from vulnerable communities in Chennai. The enterprise provides an opportunity for women from North Chennai, especially Basin Bridge, to create women’s clothing.
Divya, who is in-charge of Madras Fuse, explains, “Oasis India trains women and provides them with sustainable employment based on their skills. After conducting a research survey, we have identified a group of women in Basin Bridge who face abuse and significant livelihood issues. These women have a keen sense of fashion and were trained in stitching. Through Madras Fuse, they collaborate with other fashion designers and sustainable brands.”
Oasis India aims to empower women through employment opportunities and make a positive impact on their lives. “We believe in the holistic development of individuals and not only aim to provide women with sustainable employment but also provide an environment in which they can thrive, become agents of change and serve as role models in their communities. The organisation recognises that women can only become empowered and bring about transformation in their communities when they embrace the transformation themselves,” she added.
Divya also emphasises that Madras Fuse adheres to ethical fashion policies. “We are dedicated to rebuilding the apparel manufacturing industry. Apart from following sustainable production practices, we also ensure that our workers receive fair wages. The women at Madras Fuse use sustainable fabric while working with sustainable brands and independent designers,” Divya sums up.
