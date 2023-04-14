Puzhuthivakkam burial ground will be closed for 46 days: GCC

CHENNAI: The civic body closed the Puzhuthivakkam burial ground for maintenance work for nearly two months. As the work is yet to be completed, the Corporation announced that the burial ground would be shut down for another 46 days. The public is requested to use the nearby burial ground.

Under the Singaram Chennai 2.0 project, the Chennai Corporation carries out maintenance work and beautification work and conversion of the burial grounds into LPG crematoriums in the city. “The Puzhuthivakkam burial ground in Perungudi zone (zone 14) was not open for burying dead bodies from February 20, 2023, as it would be converted into LPG crematoriums, and maintenance work will also be carried out. The work was expected to complete by April 15th, 2023,” noted the release.

However, the development work is still in process in the burial ground, so the period has been extended for another 46 days – April 16th to May 31st, 2023. Till the place opens to cremate dead bodies, the public is requested to make use of the nearby burial ground at Thillai Nagar and Balakrishnapuram in the Alandur zone (zone 12).

In the financial year 2023 – 2024, the Greater Chennai Corporation announced that beautification works will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 14 crore.