Palani, owner of popular Eswari lending library, passes away

CHENNAI: Even among growing insurgency of digital based reading gadgets, the Eswari lending library has managed to stand tall all these years.

Many youngsters, children and adults have become avid readers and share wonderful memories with the library that is still one-of-a-kind.

But, with the sudden demise of T Palani, the owner and proprietor of over 60 years business, its faithful customers are sure to feel his absence.

Palani, who is no doubt a bibliophile himself, was keen in running the library, and his two sons Saravanan and Sathish, followed the same interest while deciding to take over the business.

Despite several reading gadgets in the market, Eswari lending library through its various innovative marketing ventures managed to create a niche for itself.

Palani, who was running a paper dealership before deciding to run the lending library has a vital role in evolving the book lover in every customer who visits his library located in eight locations across Chennai city and head office in Gopalapuram.

And, his sons who along with Palani started several initiatives are determined to follow the vision of their fathers.