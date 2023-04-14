Nigerians convicted in gift parcel scam

CHENNAI: Two Nigerians who had allegedly cheated a Chennai woman to the tune of Rs.4.5 lakh in a gift parcel scam after coming in contact through a matrimonial site, the two were awarded 5 years jail term along with a fine of Rs.25000 by a court here.

The convicted Nigerians are Paulinus Chikeluo, 31, Cletus Ikechukwu. The victim, a 45-year-old lady doctor from Perambur had lodged a complaint of cheating. She was separated from her husband and residing with her mother and her 11-year-old son.

Complainant had decided to remarry and registered in a matrimony site in February 2021, police said in a press release.

She received marriage interest request from one 'Netherlands doctor' Mohammed Salim. Later, Dr. Mohammed Salim informed her that he had sent a gift parcel worth lakhs of rupees and to claim the gift he asked complainant to pay money in various bank accounts for registration, conversion charges.

The next morning a woman called from Mumbai and demanded to pay for the parcel for various reasons such as registration of parcel for Rs.28000 to a account and again, she called saying they scanned and found currency and so penalty charges of Rs.77000 and again Rs.77000 was paid to the bank account.

The victim was called again the same day and asked for conversion charges for 20000 euros of Rs.180000. After that the victim borrowed money and paid that amount of Rs.180000 to another bank account.

After that payment, the woman from Mumbai called again and asked to pay upgrade charges for the bank account of Rs.95000.

When the vicitm refused to do the payment, a man named 'Asif', claiming to be brother of 'Dr. Salim', contacted her and said that Salim had made a suicide attempt.

The complainant was constantly being tortured by accused through emotional blackmail, chat, calls and also with his rude words, police noted.

Accused even threatened that if the money was not credited he will take necessary action by law and/or will also come to India and sort it out if necessary and asked for money. So once again complainant borrowed money and made two payments such as Rs 40000 and Rs.55000 to another bank account.

But again Dr.Salim called and said that complainant exceeded 24 hours time and needed to pay late payment charges of Rs 20000 to a bank account. Once again complainant borrowed and paid the same day hoping it will be over withthis payment.

But the next day Salim said that the diplomat from his country is in India to deliver the parcel but it is overdue and complainant has to pay demurrage charges for the parcel of Rs 50000 and asked to check her email from RBI for the money transfer.

Seeing the email, complainant found it is not genuine and it is fake. Then he demanded demurrage charges and only when the parcel is dispatched from Mumbai he will leave from the Netherlands to India to sort out the bank charges and transfer. He also sent the itinerary for his flight details and started cursing and fighting.

Later on 17 July once again complainant received a call from a woman from an Indian number saying Dr.Salim has arrived in Delhi airport and that he does not have a PIO card to enter into India or Tamilnadu and need to pay Rs.135000 to get the card immediately or else he has to stay in the airport custody for 14 days.

'Dr.Salim' spoke from the same Indian phone number asking her to deal with the situation as his luggage bag and phone were taken away from him.

Again the woman called and said complainant need to pay at least half the amount to give the phone to Dr.Salim.

Then complainant ignored the calls but then suddenly complainant started getting Whatsapp texts from Salim that complainant have to pay more to get his own release.

Totally, complainant gave Rs. 4.5 lakhs to accused and later lodged complaint before Chennai police Commissioner to take necessary action.

During the investigation, it was found that fraudsters misused the matrimony website for creating fake profiles in the fake name of Dr.Mohammed Salim by misusing someone else pictures to impersonate as doctor from Netherlands.

Further, fraudster used four bank accounts and three Indian mobile numbers, few foreign numbers for committing offences and swindle Rs 4.5 lakhs in fake gift parcel scam.

The mobile numbers used by the fraudsters were traced to Uttam nagar New Delhi for committing offence.

Investigation reveals that Bank accounts used for committing offence was found to be used in Uttam Nagar, Vipin Garden, Sri Bhagwathi Garden, Mohan Garden and surroundings.

The special team went to New Delhi on 29 August 2021 and conducted investigation before zeroing in on the two accused and arrested them, identified as Paulinus Chikeluo, 31, Cletus Ikechukwu, 23.

Rs 4.3 lakh, 2 laptops , 15 mobile phones and 5 debit cards were recovered from them.

This case investigation was completed within 90 days and charge sheet was filed before Chief Metropolition Magistrate, Egmore, Chennai. On Thursday Chief Metropolition Magistrate N.Kothandaraj pronounced judgment and convicted the suspects.