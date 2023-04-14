GCC asks owners to remove vehicles parked on road for long time

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) urged vehicle owners who have parked their vehicles on the road for a long-time obstructing traffic in the city should be immediately removed.

The vehicles that are not taken will be recovered by the civic body and city police and will be auctioned in accordance with the appropriate legal procedures.

In the 2023 -2024 Budget report, Chennai Mayor R Priya announced that the abandoned vehicle on the roads causes inconvenience to the public and leads to traffic congestion.

Also, people use that place for dumping garbage, and it makes it difficult for sanitary workers to clean the area. She had announced that the number of abandoned vehicles would be counted, identified and appropriate action would be taken to remove them.

Following this, in phase one, Chennai Corporation along with city police officers will remove the two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and heavy vehicles which have been parked unattended on the roads and public places for a long time under the corporation control.

Those who have parked for a long time on the road, they should remove their vehicles from the roadside within 15 days after the notification issued, mentioned an official release from the Ripon Building.

The owners of the concerned vehicles should check the details of the vehicle and approach the zonal officers and submit the relevant details and documents. If the vehicle owners do not voluntarily remove the vehicles, legal action will be taken against these vehicles.

The vehicles will be taken and kept in a place identified by the Chennai Corporation along with the police officers.

The details of the removed vehicles will be published on the official city corporation website and newspapers.

The civic body stated that if the abandoned vehicles are removed from the roadside, people would witness uninterrupted traffic and the place would be litter-free.