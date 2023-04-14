Chennai court orders MTC to pay ₹26.8 lakh as relief to victim

CHENNAI: A court of small causes in the Madras High Court campus ordered MTC (Metropolitan Transport Corporation) to pay a sum of Rs.26.8 lakh to the victim in a road accident Chennai.

A petitioner J Jones Peter of Tuticorin moved the Court of small causes seeking compensation from MTC for a road accident.

The fourth judge of the court of small causes JK Dhilip heard the plea.

The petitioner's counsel said, on November 16, 2018 the petitioner (Jones Peter) while riding in a two wheeler at Anna Salai, Saidapet, a MTC bus driving in a negligent manner hit Jones and he sustained grievous injuries.

As a counter statement the respondent, Managing Director of MTC denied all the allegations and said that the petitioner was proceeding at a hectic speed during the incident, due to this he lost balance and grazed on the bus.

After the submissions the judge ordered MTC to pay a sum of Rs 26,80,200 to the petitioner.