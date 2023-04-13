Trio creates poetry community to inspire, educate fellow poets
CHENNAI: Three years ago, Roshni, Joel Sebastin, and Vidya, three enthusiastic young poets, crossed paths at an open mic event where they bonded over their shared vision of establishing an exclusive poetry community in the city. Thus, they set up Project Prodets to inspire and educate fellow poets. “We aimed to create a haven for artists, particularly poets, to mingle with like-minded peers, perform their poetry, showcase their craft, and enhance their artistic expression,” says Roshni, one of the founders.
Project Prodets is the only poetry community in Chennai that is solely dedicated to poetry, with a primary focus on English poetry, although poets from other languages are also welcome. “Our gatherings are recognised for their lively discussions on poetry, and we have even hosted a show in Bengaluru, with intentions to expand to other cities soon,” she adds.
On April 16, the team is planning to organise a poetry session at Backyard, Adyar, that is specially curated for those interested in literature, poetry, and art. Through this initiative, the trio aspires to share the joy and love of poetry with as many people as possible. “Poetry allows me to be my true self and escape from the harsh realities of the world. We can put down the magic and the failures of this world on paper- it’s truly amazing. The thing that inspires me to be a poet is the ability to express that vulnerability with others and connect. Poetry enables us to break down all barriers, and I find it to be a beautiful experience,” concludes Roshni.
