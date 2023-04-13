State secretary of economic wing Krishna Prabhu quits BJP

CHENNAI: State Secretary of BJP’s State Economic Wing MR Krishna Prabhu on Thursday quit the party, citing the party functionaries involvement in the multi-crore Aarudhra scam. Hours after Prabhu exited from the BJP, the party leadership issued a statement that he was removed from party posting and membership for acting against the interest of the party.

Prabhu took the decision a day after the Economic Offence Wing summoned two of the party’s legal wing functionary Alex and Ranipet district party functionary Dr Sudhakar for inquiry in connection with the case. The duo summoned based on the statement given by former state level functionary Harish, who told the police that he had given money that was meant to be returned to investors to the party functionaries.

Prabhu charged that persons involved in the scam like Aarudhra are closely associated with the state leader. Hence, he was not happy with the party leadership and decided to detach himself from the party.

In the recent past, several state-level leaders quit the party after expressing strong displeasure over the style of functioning of State president K Annamalai.