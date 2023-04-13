Pvt sector job fair to be conducted on April 21

CHENGALPATTU: Chengalpattu Collector Rahul Nath on Wednesday said that a small private sector employment camp will be conducted on April 21 at the District Employment and Vocational Guidance Centre for the educated unemployed youth. “Many private sector companies and skill training companies are participating in this camp and they will conduct interviews and select the people according to their needs,” said the Collector.

Candidates who have passed 8th, 10th, 12th, graduation BE, ITI and diploma, nurses and differently abled can participate and can appear in person at the venue from 10am to 2pm with their educational certificates, passport size photograph to participate in the employment camp. “Interested can also register at https://tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in to participate in this camp,” he said.