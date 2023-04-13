MTC to pay 21.78 lakh as compensation to victims

CHENNAI: The court of small causes in Madras High Court campus ordered Metropolitan Transport Corporation to pay a sum of Rs 21.78 lakh as compensation for the victims' families in two different cases.

Petitioners Vidya Rekha and KE Lakshmipathy of KK Nagar, Chennai moved the court of small causes seeking compensation for their son's loss in a road accident.

Fourth Judge of court of small causes in Madras high court JK Dhilip heard the plea. The counsel appeared behalf the petitioners advocated that, on April 3, 2019 a MTC bus drove in a very rash and negligent manner and hit the two wheeler of which the deceased Sai Surya a 11 year boy, traveled as a pillion rider in Ashok Nagar. Due to this accident Sai Surya died on the spot.

In a counter statement the respondent, Managing Director of MTC Division-I, denied the allegations and accused the rider of the two wheeler, in which the deceased traveled, was 17-years and without license he drove the two-wheeler at hectic speed.

After both the submissions the Judge ordered the MD of MTC division-I to pay a sum of 11.85 lakh as compensation for the deceased parent.

Likewise in another case the court of small causes ordered MTC to pay a sum of 9.93 lakh as compensation to the deceased victim's wife.

The fourth judge of the court small causes JK Dhilip, took up the case.

A petitioner Ananthi of Koillambakkam, Chennai moved the court of small causes seeking compensation for the loss of her husband in a road accident. The counsel of the petitioner, advocated that on February 14, 2019 near Keelkattalai bus stop a MTC bus dashed the deceased (Kumar) while he was walking on the road. The deceased sustained injuries and later died in the hospital.

The respondent MD of the MTC division-I denied the allegations, said that while the incident the deceased lost the balance and fell down near the wheel of the bus due to this the accident occurred.

After both the submissions, the judge ordered MTC to pay sum of Rs 9.93 lakh as compensation for the deceased victim's wife.