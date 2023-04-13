IMK chief allowed to garland Ambedkar statue with conditions
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted permission with conditions to Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) president Arjun Sampath to garland the statue of BR Ambedkar at his memorial in Chennai on his 132nd birth anniversary.
A Arunkumar and 15 others from IMK moved the High Court seeking permission and adequate police protection to garland BR Ambedkar’s statue on his birth anniversary. It was submitted that the members belonging to IMK while attempting to garland the Ambedkar statue in 2021, some cadre belonging to VCK and BSP prevented them.
Subsequently, on March 1, 2023, the plaintiff approached the city police to grant permission and protection to IMK chief Arjun Sampath and 15 IMK members for the garlanding statue on April 14, 2023. However there was no responsed from the police
When the plea came up for hearing before Justice Sunder Mohan, the government counsel S submitted that the Greater Chennai Police had rejected the application citing the track record of Arjun Sampath.
As the plaintiff had agreed to the conditions that he would not apply sandal paste or kumkum or vibuthi on the statue, the court granted permission to garland the statue of BR Ambedkar.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android