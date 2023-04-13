HC lifts ban on release of film 'Rudhran'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday lifted the ban on the release of the film 'Rudhran' starring actor Raghava Lawrence.

Five Star Creations, the production company of the film, has signed an agreement with Revenza Global Ventures Private Limited on April 15, 2021 to acquire the dubbing rights of the movie in respect of world satellite digital and electronic rights in Hindi and all North Indian Languages (except Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada).

Revenza, which had agreed to pay Rs 12.25 crore, had paid Rs 10 crore in advance.

Subsequently, the production company terminated the agreement on December 3, 2021 saying that Revenza have to pay an additional amount of Rs 4.5 crore.

However, Revenza decided to initiate arbitration proceedings against the Five Star Creations, by nominating an arbitrator and the Revenza sent a notice on April 9, 2023 to the Five Star Creations seeking a response for appointment of sole arbitrator, to adjudicate the dispute between the parties and now, the arbitration proceedings is also going on.

Consequently, the Revenza Global Ventures Private Limited then moved the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the film which is all set to hit the theatres in Tamil Nadu on April 14 as an interim injunction.

Hearing the petition, the court said that the applicant has made out a prima facie case, for obtaining an order of interim injunction and the balance of convenience is in favour of the applicant.

"Hence, this court is inclined to grant an order of interim injunction. Accordingly, there shall be an order of interim injunction till April 24, 2023," the court said.

Assailing this, the Five Star Creations, production company of the film, moved the High Court seeking to lift a ban on the release of the film.

Hearing this urgent plea, Justice J Krishnan Ramasamy ordered that the dubbing rights of the film in Hindi and other North Indian Languages should not be given to anyone else and the problem should be resolved through arbitration.

Also, the court lifted the ban on the release of the film in theatres, OTT and satellite.

Earlier, counsel CP Sivamohan representing Revenza submitted that if the movie is released in Tamil on April 14, 2023, the rights of the Revenza would be defeated and the company would not be able to recover the amount of Rs 10 crore from the Five Star Creations.

Therefore, the counsel prayed the court to protect the rights of the applicant and secure the amount of Rs 10 crore which was paid by the applicant to the respondents, by granting an order of interim injunction as prayed by the applicant.