Chennai Police's PEW arrests Delhi man; 8 kg ganja seized

CHENNAI: City Police's PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement Wing) on Wednesday night arrested a 36-year-old man from Delhi who was found in possession of 8 kg of Ganja near Parrys Corner.

As part of their DAD (Drive against Drugs) campaign, City Police intensified vigil against movement of ganja and have been cracking down on drug peddlers.

Flower Bazaar PEW personnel had received a tip off about movement of ganja near Chennai Central railway station after which their team were on a vigil on Wednesday night. The police team noted a man loitering around suspiciously near Wall Tax Road and on questioning him, he gave evasive replies after which police detained him. On checking his bag, police found 8 kg ganja in it, after which the man, Sheik Buttu was arrested.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.