Final hearing on OPS' appeal against AIADMK resolution on Apr 21-22

CHENNAI: Hearing O Panneerselvam's appeal against the single judge ruling refusing to impose a stay on AIADMK General Council resolutions and General Secretary election, the Madras High Court has observed that the final hearing of the case would be held on April 21-22 and the verdict would be out on April 24.

O Panneerselvam's counsel Guru Krishnakumar prayed the bench headed by Justice Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq to fast-track the hearing before AIADMK's planned executive committee meeting on April 16.

Hearing the arguments of both EPS and OPS' counsels, the Court observed that the hearing of the case would be held on April 21-22 and the verdict would be out on April 24 as scheduled before.

The bench also observed that no action causing harm to the members of AIADMK should be taken as the decisions are bound by the April 24 verdict.