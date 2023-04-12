City

Eviction drive: Fishermen at Pattinambakkam's loop road protest

The High Court ordered the civic body to submit a report on the eviction by April 18.
A JCB mowing down a fish stall
A JCB mowing down a fish stall
CHENNAI: Fishermen of Pattinambakkam protested the eviction of the road-side shops as the Greater Chennai Corporation with the assistance of city cops have begun the eviction drive on Wednesday.

The fishermen strew their commodities on the floor and staged protests. They were involved in heated arguments with police officials.

Taking a suo moto PIL petition, the Madras High Court questioned how can Chennai be beautified into Singara Chennai without clearing encroachments. The bench comprising CJ T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Tuesday directed GCC to clear encroaching fish stalls and submit the report by April 18.

