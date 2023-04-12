City

CSKvsRR: Metro to run at 5 to 15 mins frequency from Govt Estate

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has decided to run trains at 5 to 15 minutes frequency from the Government Estate Metro station, post the match.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Following a cricket match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) scheduled today evening at 7:30pm, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has decided to run trains at 5 to 15 minutes frequency from the Government Estate Metro station, post the match. 

The press note stated,"For the convenience of cricket fans, the CMRL has made arrangements to run trains at 5 to 15 minutes frequency from Government Estate Metro Station after IPL match is over. The last train will leave government estate station at 1 am."

