Arappor levels land grabbing allegation against BJP MLA's son

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organisation, has levelled allegation of land grabbing against son of a BJP MLA and others, and urged Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu to take action against them as well as registration officials for facilitating the illegal land registration.

In complaint to the Chief Secretary and others, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, alleged that Nainar Balaji, son of BJP MLA Nainar Nagendiran, and another persons named Elayaraja registered Rs. 100 crore worth land on Arcot Road in Virugambakkam illegally.

"Several persons are claiming ownership to the 1.3 acre land on Arcot Road and there is pending case in city civil court between the persons, who claim ownership. However, the particular land was registered in Radhapuram sub-registrar office in Thirunelveli by Elayaraja and Nainar Balaji by contravening the Rule 28," he alleged.

The complaint added that the concerned sub-registrar should have returned the documents citing Rule 28. But the sub-registrar registered the document in July 2022. "He also did not noted that the land will be acquired by Metro Rail.

Meanwhile, the revenue department issued patta in the name of Gulab Doss Narayan Doss. As per two death certificates, Gulab Doss Narayan Doss had died twice - once in in 1946 in Maharastra and second time in 1944 in Chennai. Jayaram Venkatesan alleged that the Elayaraja claimed power of attorney issued by Gulab Doss Narayan Doss's grandson to register the document.

The organisation also urged the government to cancel the registration and take action against Elayaraja, Nainar Balaji and Nainar Nagendiran.