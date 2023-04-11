Odisha man held with 6 kg ganja in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police’s Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) on Monday arrested a 23-year-old man from Odisha for allegedly possessing of 6 kg ganja meant for distribution to peddlers in and around Anna Nagar.

The arrested man was identified as Srikanda Sikdar. Anna Nagar PEW team received a tip off about ganja being sold near the Aminjikarai market and kept vigil on the suspect who was loitering suspiciously. When he was questioned about the contents in the bag he was carrying, he gave contradictory answers.

The police detained him and found a parcel with 6 kg of ganja in it, after which he was arrested. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.