‘Motivate Indian researchers to partner with academics worldwide’

CHENNAI: Universities and its affiliated institutions should prepare syllabus according to industrial requirement and the curriculum should help students find good job opportunities, said Prof K Vijaya Bhaskar Raju – Vice Chancellor – Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research.

“Launching new programmes with innovative curriculum design and providing exposure to multiple subjects helps students gain multifaceted exposure. They have options and add-ons to core subjects, can develop Device Agnostic Technology to access online content, and have been provided with funding and incubation entrepreneurial ideas,” he explained.

The Vice Chancellor said that the institutions should foster an interdisciplinary approach in education, research and innovation by supporting lifelong professional development, enrich knowledge banks through scientific research, promote best practices and innovation, industry-driven and institute-oriented cooperation, globalisation and enable several international initiatives.

“We develop as a multi-dimensional institution contributing immensely to the cause of societal advancement through spread of literacy. We also provide an ambience that provides the best of international exposures. Health care, enriching rural development and most importantly imparting value-based education are some of the factors that make our institution unique,” said Bhaskar Raju. “At the same time, the institution should establish benchmarkstandards in professional practice in the fields of innovative and emerging areas in medicine, dentistry, nursing, physiotherapy, allied sciences, engineering, and management.”

He said that the higher educational institutions in India should motivate research leaders in and around the world to partner with Indian academia for the sake of knowledge discovery and the translation of discoveries into tangible benefits for society internationally. “Our institute will always ensure the optimal and effective use of intellectual, financial and physical resources to foster an environment of research excellence throughout the university,” he averred.

The Vice Chancellor also said that faculty development was very important so that they could guide students in getting employment opportunities in multinational companies. “Around 95% of our students have been placed in MNCs every year during the placement drive,” he claimed.