2 held on attempt to murder charge

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a history-sheeter for allegedly stabbing his friend with a knife after a drunken brawl. In another case, a loadman at Koyambedu market was held after he attacked another worker.

In the first case, G Satish (31) was drinking with his friend, N Arumugam (28), in the early hours of Sunday when an argument broke out. Police said Satish stabbed Arumugam with a knife and fled the scene.

Based on Arumugam's complaint, the Mylapore police arrested Satish and remanded him in custody. Satish has more than 20 theft cases against him, police said. In the other case, S Thyagarajan (27), a loadman at the market, had an argument with a fellow worker, S Rangasamy (38), over sharing the day’s wages, on Saturday night. In the melee, Thyagarajan punched Rangasamy on his face and the latter swooned and suffered injuries on his head. The Koyambedu police registered a case on attempt to murder charges and arrested Thyagarajan.