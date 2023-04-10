Remove fish shops on loop road: Madras HC to Corpn
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday held a suo motu hearing on the disposal of fish shops in the loop road between Lighthouse and Pattinapakkam. The acting Chief Justice T Raja ordered the registrar to schedule the case before Justice SS Sundar.
The loop road has several fish shops which creates traffic jams during peak hours — 8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm, the court observed.
The case was heard before a division bench comprising acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy, who ordered the government and corporation to regulate the fish shops and submit a report.
The counsel representing Chennai Corporation informed the court that the blocks were installed on the north side of the road. But the judges were not convinced with the corporation’s submission and ordered the removal of the shops affecting traffic flow.
The acting Chief Justice ordered the registrar of the High Court to schedule the case before Justice SS Sundar.
