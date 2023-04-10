Only half of MTC’s minibuses from Avadi operational, passengers hit hard

The S47, which runs between Avadi and Mittanamalli, enjoys good patronage with patients including pregnant women visiting the primary health centres at Mittanamalli, he said, adding there is huge demand for the small buses in the Western suburbs of Avadi but the MTC is reducing the bus services. He said the bus service to Thiruverkadu was already less and it has been further reduced. He demanded the MTC to operate more small bus services in and around Avadi corporation.