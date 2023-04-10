No water, mobile toilet at Mahabs remains shut
CHENGALPATTU: Tourists visiting the famous Krishna’s Butter Ball in Mamallapuram are facing a lot of inconvenience as the mobile toilet in the area has been permanently shut due to shortage of water supply.
As thousands of tourists visit the monument during tourist season, the Mamallapuram Youth Welfare Association erected a mobile toilet in the area a few months ago. While the municipality supplied water for a couple of months initially through the pipes, it then started providing water through overhead water tanks which were filled using water tanker lorries.
However, a few days ago, even this provision was halted and since there was no water supply, the mobile toilet has been permanently shut, putting tourists in a fix. Women in particular are forced to attend nature’s call in the open and are deeply embarrassed about it. With vacations about to begin shortly, the tourists have requested the authorities to reopen the mobile toilet and provide adequate water supply at the earliest.
