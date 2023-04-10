City

Foundation stone laid for archeological park in Kilambakkam

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, laid foundation stone for the construction works of archeological park and climate park at under-construction Kilambakkam bus terminus.

The parks will be constructed at a cost of Rs 19.98 crore by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. The Chief Minster also inaugurated apartments constructed by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

