Foundation stone laid for archeological park in Kilambakkam

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, laid foundation stone for the construction works of archeological park and climate park at under-construction Kilambakkam bus terminus.
The parks will be constructed at a cost of Rs 19.98 crore by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. The Chief Minster also inaugurated apartments constructed by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.
