Drunk driving: About Rs 9 crore fine collected in over 2 months

CHENNAI: In over two months, the Greater Chennai traffic police collected a fine of Rs 8.97 crore from pending drunk driving cases, disposing about 8674 cases, as on Monday.

The violators were contacted through the police call centers and asked to pay up the fine as part of a special drive since January 22, police said.

Last week, 661 pending cases were disposed off in a special drive held across the city and fines amounting to Rs 68.1 lakh was collected, police said.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has warned that warrants will be obtained from courts to attach vehicles of those caught for drunk driving and did not pay up the fine amount. So far, 361 warrants have been issued for the attachment of property in lieu of fine amount. Not only the involved vehicle, other vehicles belonging to the vehicle owner shall also be attached, police said.

This special drive on disposal of DD cases through call centres will continue in future also, said a senior police officer. As the fine amount is Rs 10,000, many do not pay the fine though intimation is received in their mobile numbers from e-court system, an official release said.