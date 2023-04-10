Annual exams for Classes 6 to 9 to start from April 18 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Department of School Education recently announced the conduct of annual examinations for the students of Classes 1–9 in the academic year 2022–23 in Tamil Nadu.

In that case, students in Classes 1 to 3 should write the final examination from April 17 to 21.

For Classes 4 to 9, the exam should be conducted between April 10 and April 28.

In Tamil Nadu, April 28 is reported to be the last working day for schools

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the final examinations will be held from April 18 to April 28 for Classes 6, 7, 8, and 9 in the corporation schools operating under the Chennai Corporation.