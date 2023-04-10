City

Annual exams for Classes 6 to 9 to start from April 18 in Chennai

The Department of School Education announced that annual exams for Classes 6 to 9 in Chennai will be held from April 18.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Department of School Education recently announced the conduct of annual examinations for the students of Classes 1–9 in the academic year 2022–23 in Tamil Nadu.

In that case, students in Classes 1 to 3 should write the final examination from April 17 to 21.

For Classes 4 to 9, the exam should be conducted between April 10 and April 28.

In Tamil Nadu, April 28 is reported to be the last working day for schools

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the final examinations will be held from April 18 to April 28 for Classes 6, 7, 8, and 9 in the corporation schools operating under the Chennai Corporation.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai Corporation
annual exams
Department of school education
Annual exams for Classes 6 to 9
academic year 2022–23

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in